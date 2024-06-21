In 2024, Sabrina Carpenter’s career has been on fire since the release of her hit song “Espresso.” She has been working nonstop, from attending her first Met Gala to performing at Coachella and even making her debut at the historic Wembley Stadium.

After the success of “Espresso,” Carpenter continued to make waves in the entertainment industry. She released the second single off her upcoming album, “Short n’ Sweet,” titled “Please Please Please.” The music video for the song featured her boyfriend, actor Barry Keoghan, and showcased their on-screen chemistry as a criminal couple.

Carpenter’s busy schedule also included performances at various music festivals such as BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Luton and Governors Ball in New York City. She wowed fans with her live performances and unique style, always keeping her audience engaged and entertained.

In addition to her music career, Carpenter also ventured into the world of fashion. She collaborated with Marc Jacobs for a pre-fall 2024 campaign and attended Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week show. Her fashion choices have been bold and eye-catching, reflecting her confident and playful personality.

One of the most exciting collaborations for Carpenter was with Van Leeuwen for a limited edition espresso ice cream flavor inspired by her song “Espresso.” The ice cream featured chewy brownies, chocolate chips, and swirls of fudge, giving fans a taste of summer in every spoonful.

Looking ahead, Carpenter announced her 2024 North American tour in support of her album “Short n’ Sweet.” The tour is set to kick off in the fall and will feature supporting acts such as Amaarae, Declan McKenna, and Griff. Carpenter expressed her excitement to hit the stage and connect with her fans through her music.

Overall, Sabrina Carpenter’s journey since the success of “Espresso” has been nothing short of extraordinary. She has proven herself as a talented artist with a unique sense of style and a strong work ethic. As she continues to make her mark in the music industry, fans can expect even more exciting projects and performances from this rising star.