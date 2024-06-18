Sabrina Carpenter recently shared in an interview that she had a conversation with Taylor Swift about potentially starring in Kim Kardashian’s upcoming campaign. This revelation has sparked excitement among fans of all three celebrities.

In the interview, Carpenter expressed her admiration for both Swift and Kardashian, stating that she was thrilled to have the opportunity to potentially work with them. She described the conversation with Swift as inspiring and insightful, noting that she received valuable advice and encouragement from the pop superstar.

Fans are eagerly awaiting more details about the campaign and Carpenter’s potential involvement. Many are speculating about what the collaboration could entail and how it could impact Carpenter’s career.

In addition to discussing the campaign, Carpenter also opened up about her upcoming projects and future plans. She hinted at new music releases and potential acting roles, keeping fans on the edge of their seats with anticipation.

The conversation between Carpenter and Swift has generated a buzz on social media, with fans expressing their excitement and support for the collaboration. Many are praising Carpenter for her talent and work ethic, as well as her ability to connect with other influential figures in the industry.

Overall, Carpenter’s interview has captivated fans and sparked a new wave of interest in her career. With the support of Swift and potentially Kardashian, Carpenter’s future looks bright, and fans can’t wait to see what she has in store next.