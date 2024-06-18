Sabrina Carpenter recently addressed the rumors surrounding her participation in Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS campaign and her relationship with Taylor Swift. Despite the online backlash and speculation, Sabrina clarified that there was no tension between her and Taylor. She mentioned that she had discussed the campaign with Taylor beforehand and received her full support. Sabrina emphasized her close bond with Taylor and expressed her admiration for the singer.

During the interview with Rolling Stone, Sabrina shared that she did not pay much attention to the negative comments and rumors circulating online. She focused on her work and remained supportive of Taylor throughout the ordeal. Despite the online chatter, Sabrina’s SKIMS campaign was well-received, showcasing her in various pieces from the brand’s collection. Her boyfriend, Barry Keoghan, also expressed his admiration for her appearance with heart-eye emojis.

Sabrina also reflected on her experience opening for Taylor during the “Eras Tour” and joining her on stage for a duet of “White Horse.” Their collaboration was a memorable moment for both artists and further solidified their friendship. Sabrina’s upcoming album, “Short n’ Sweet,” is set to release on August 23 and will feature hit singles like “Espresso” and “Please Please Please.” Fans can expect a diverse range of music and heartfelt lyrics from the talented singer.

Despite the challenges and controversies, Sabrina remains focused on her music career and continues to support her friends in the industry. Her positive attitude and dedication to her craft have endeared her to fans around the world. As she gears up for the release of her new album, Sabrina is poised to make a significant impact on the music scene with her unique sound and authentic storytelling.