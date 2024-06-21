Sabrina Carpenter recently shared the story behind her iconic bangs, revealing that she decided to cut them after experiencing a heartbreak that prompted her to make a change. She explained that she wanted to do something different after someone broke her heart, marking her first real heartbreak and leading her to make a drastic transformation with her hair. Despite the breakup, Sabrina mentioned that she never wanted to dye her hair because she felt comfortable as a blonde, embracing her natural roots.

Although Sabrina did not disclose who broke her heart, her style change coincided with the time when she and former co-star Joshua Bassett announced they were both single in 2021. While the nature of their relationship was never confirmed, fans speculated about their romance after Olivia Rodrigo released her song “Driver’s License,” which many believed was about her ex, Joshua, and Sabrina.

Sabrina has since moved on from her past heartbreak and has been dating actor Barry Keoghan since late last year. The couple made their relationship public at the 2024 Met Gala, where they walked the red carpet together. Barry also starred in Sabrina’s music video for “Please Please Please,” showcasing their romance on screen as well.

The pair confirmed their relationship in February 2024 when they were spotted on a date night in Los Angeles. Barry further made their relationship Instagram official by commenting on a video of Sabrina performing a duet with Taylor Swift during her concert in Sydney. They continued to spend time together during Sabrina’s tour and attended events like Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party and the Met Gala together.

As Sabrina celebrated her 25th birthday, she did so with Barry, friends, and even a Leonardo DiCaprio meme. The couple’s relationship has been growing stronger, and their red carpet appearances together demonstrate their love and support for each other. Sabrina’s journey with her bangs not only represents a physical change but also symbolizes her emotional growth and resilience in the face of heartbreak.