Van Leeuwen is set to debut a new limited edition ice cream flavor inspired by Sabrina Carpenter’s hit song, “Espresso.” The new flavor, VL x Sabrina Carpenter Espresso, will feature rich espresso ice cream with chewy brownies, chocolate chips, and fudge swirls. Fans of the singer and ice cream enthusiasts alike can look forward to trying this sweet treat, available in stores and online starting June 28th.

What makes this ice cream even sweeter is that half of the profits from its sales will be donated to The Ali Forney Center, a charity that supports LGBTQ+ youth experiencing homelessness. The organization offers a range of services to help these young people regain stability and independence, making a positive impact on their lives.

“Espresso” has been a breakout hit since its release in April, gaining popularity on platforms like TikTok and becoming a strong contender for the title of song of the summer. Billboard tracks the most popular songs across all genres from Memorial Day to Labor Day to determine the official song of the summer, and “Espresso” is definitely a frontrunner for this year.

So, if you’re looking to satisfy your sweet tooth while also supporting a good cause, be sure to grab a pint of VL x Sabrina Carpenter Espresso ice cream from Van Leeuwen this summer. It’s a delicious way to enjoy some music-inspired treats and make a difference in the lives of LGBTQ+ youth in need.