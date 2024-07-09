Sabrina Carpenter is gearing up to release her new album, Short n’ Sweet, on August 23, and fans are eagerly anticipating its arrival. With the release of hit singles like “Espresso” and “Please Please Please,” listeners have already gotten a taste of what’s to come. In a recent Instagram video, Sabrina excitedly shared the titles of the other 10 tracks on the album, including songs like “Taste,” “Good Graces,” and “Dumb Poetic.”

But the good news doesn’t stop there for the former Disney star. Sabrina has also announced a North America tour for the album, with 29 dates scheduled in cities like Toronto, New York, and Dallas. In addition, she recently celebrated the success of her single “Espresso” reaching #1 at pop radio, as well as selling out her entire tour.

Sabrina’s recent performances at Coachella and SNL have further solidified her rising star status in the music industry. Her gratitude for her fans and everyone who supports her is evident in her social media posts, where she expresses her thanks for the opportunities she’s had to showcase her talent on such prestigious platforms.

As Sabrina Carpenter’s career continues to soar, fans can look forward to the release of her new album and the upcoming tour dates where they’ll have the chance to see her perform live. With each new success, Sabrina’s star only continues to shine brighter, and she shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.