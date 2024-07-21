Sabrina Carpenter is having quite the summer in 2024, as she stars in a new Paris Olympics ad that has fans talking. The 25-year-old singer appears in the ad sipping espresso outside a cafe, where she imagines a blue bird asking her about the Olympics. The quirky commercial showcases Sabrina’s playful personality, with fans finding humor in her animated interactions.

Taking to Instagram to share the ad, Sabrina expressed her excitement for the upcoming Olympics in Paris. Fans couldn’t help but draw parallels to a viral video of Sabrina talking to a cat from her past, joking about her supposed animal communication skills. The playful banter in the ad and the references to her previous antics have fans loving Sabrina’s sense of humor.

The Olympics themselves even got in on the fun, sharing the ad on their social media platforms with a witty caption. Sabrina’s year has been full of exciting opportunities, from performing at Coachella to preparing for her upcoming album release and tour. With her career on the rise, it’s clear that Sabrina Carpenter is making the most of her summer and fans can’t get enough. Stay tuned for more updates from the talented singer as she continues to shine in the spotlight.