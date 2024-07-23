Sabrina Carpenter, the talented American singer and actress, is gearing up for her first-ever UK tour in 2025. Fans can now purchase pre-sale tickets for the Short n’ Sweet tour, which includes dates in Birmingham, London, Glasgow, Manchester, and Dublin. Sabrina’s musical journey has been nothing short of impressive, with hits like “Espresso” and successful collaborations with artists like Taylor Swift.

Her upcoming album, “Short n’ Sweet,” set to release in August, is highly anticipated by fans and music critics alike. Known for her spiky lyrics and charismatic stage presence, Sabrina has made a name for herself in the music industry. Not to mention, she holds a special connection to Taylor Swift and comes from a talented family, with her aunt being the voice of Bart Simpson.

This year, Sabrina Carpenter made history in the UK charts with her singles “Please Please Please” and “Espresso,” holding the number one and two spots simultaneously for three consecutive weeks. This achievement puts her in the same league as legendary artists like The Beatles, showcasing her immense talent and growing popularity among music lovers.

Fans of Sabrina Carpenter are in for a treat as she embarks on her UK tour, bringing her infectious energy and captivating performances to audiences across the country. With tickets now available for purchase, this tour promises to be a memorable experience for all attendees. Stay tuned for more updates and behind-the-scenes insights into Sabrina’s musical journey and upcoming album release.