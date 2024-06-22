The 4th of July mattress sales have officially begun, with Saatva offering some of the biggest discounts of the year. Starting now until Monday, June 24, you can save up to $600 on all Saatva mattresses, known for their luxury, durability, and comfort. Whether you’re in need of a new Classic mattress or the specialized Saatva Rx for back pain and joint conditions, Saatva has something for everyone.

Saatva’s handcrafted mattresses are designed to alleviate pressure points and offer custom firmness options. Made with high-density foam for maximum comfort, these mattresses stand out for their quality and craftsmanship. Choose from Plush Soft for pressure relief, Luxury Firm for support, or Firm for those who prefer a firmer feel.

These 4th of July mattress deals are a great opportunity to snag a discount before Labor Day. If you’re looking for better sleep this summer, don’t miss out on the best Saatva mattress deals available now.

Here are some of the top Saatva mattress deals for the 4th of July sale:

1. Saatva Classic Mattress: This award-winning hybrid innerspring mattress comes in three firmness levels to suit every sleep position. The plush Euro pillow top provides cushioned comfort and relieves pressure points for a restful night’s sleep.

2. Saatva Loom & Leaf Mattress: Save on this ultra-premium memory foam mattress that offers a body-hugging feel. Designed to sleep cooler than traditional memory foam mattresses, the Loom & Leaf features gel-infused memory foam and a breathable organic cotton cover.

3. Saatva HD Mattress: Engineered for heavier individuals, the Saatva HD hybrid innerspring mattress can comfortably support people weighing up to 500 pounds in any sleep position.

4. Saatva Rx Mattress: The Saatva Rx is specially designed with a Unique Therapeutic Support Core to provide maximum support and pressure relief for those dealing with serious back and joint conditions like sciatica, arthritis, herniated disc, and scoliosis.

Don’t miss out on these exclusive deals from Saatva this 4th of July. Upgrade your sleep experience with a high-quality mattress that combines luxury, comfort, and durability.