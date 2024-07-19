Rylan Clark recently shared some behind-the-scenes details about how he managed to secure a spot on Celebrity Big Brother while still competing on The X Factor. During a podcast interview with Jamie Laing, Rylan revealed that he had his Celebrity Big Brother interview scheduled during week five of The X Factor, but he deceived the X Factor executives by pretending to be at the salon getting his hair done.

Despite his early exit from The X Factor in 2012, Rylan went on to win Celebrity Big Brother in 2013, catapulting him into stardom. He has since taken on various hosting roles on BBC Radio 2 and ITV’s This Morning, solidifying his status as a well-known television personality.

During the podcast chat, Rylan expressed his passion for Celebrity Big Brother, stating that it was his dream to be on the show. He joked about not caring if he got eliminated from The X Factor because he was determined to make it onto Big Brother. Rylan also shared that his experience in the Big Brother house was therapeutic, providing him with a break from the constant attention and demands of fame.

Fans of Rylan have flooded social media with praise for the TV star, highlighting his down-to-earth personality and genuine nature. Many fans have shared positive encounters with Rylan, describing him as humble and kind. Rylan’s success and career trajectory have also garnered admiration from supporters, who are thrilled to see him achieve his goals.

For those interested in hearing more about Rylan’s journey, the full interview is available on the ‘Great Company’ podcast. Rylan’s candid revelations and insights provide a glimpse into the realities of reality television and the entertainment industry as a whole. His story serves as inspiration for aspiring performers and fans alike, showcasing the resilience and determination required to succeed in the competitive world of show business.