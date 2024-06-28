Ryan Serhant, CEO and founder of Serhant Real Estate, is taking on a new challenge with his latest reality TV show, Owning Manhattan. The show, set to premiere on Netflix on June 28, promises viewers a glimpse into the world of high-stakes New York City real estate.

Serhant aims to make Owning Manhattan the ultimate real estate show by showcasing gorgeous penthouses, intense negotiations, and plenty of drama. The series will follow Serhant as he leads a team of 12 ambitious real estate agents in selling the most exclusive luxury listings in the city.

During the filming of the show, Serhant faced challenges like firing people on camera and dealing with a tough real estate market. Despite these obstacles, he remained determined to succeed and grow his brokerage, even when others were leaving New York City due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Having previously starred in reality shows like Million Dollar Listing New York and Sell It Like Serhant, Serhant is no stranger to the world of television. However, Owning Manhattan presents a new kind of opportunity for him to showcase the competitive and emotional aspects of the real estate industry in New York City.

Serhant’s decision to stay and invest in New York City during uncertain times has paid off, as he has seen his business thrive and expand. He believes in the resilience of the city and hopes to highlight its beauty and unique character through the show.

Owning Manhattan is not just another reality TV show, according to Serhant. He describes it as a documentary-style series that offers viewers a fresh perspective on the real estate industry and the people involved in it. By providing an honest portrayal of the highs and lows of running a brokerage in a changing city, Serhant aims to redefine the reality TV landscape and offer viewers a truly engaging experience.

As the show prepares to premiere on Netflix, Serhant is excited to share his journey with audiences and showcase the best of what New York City has to offer. With a focus on authenticity and a commitment to earning viewers’ time and attention, Owning Manhattan promises to be a must-watch series for fans of real estate and reality television alike.