Ryan Reynolds recently shared his journey of bringing the cult favorite character Deadpool to the big screen in an interview with The New York Times. Reynolds revealed that the first film in the trilogy was a passion project that he was willing to self-fund at one point. He even gave up his salary to ensure the movie got made and paid his co-writers to be on set with him.

Reflecting on the process, Reynolds emphasized the importance of focusing on character over spectacle in a comic-book movie. He expressed how invested he was in every detail of the film and how it reignited his creative passion. Now, with two successful Deadpool movies under his belt, Reynolds is gearing up for the release of Deadpool and Wolverine, a spin-off that marks Disney’s first R-rated offering since acquiring the characters from 20th Century Fox.

In Deadpool and Wolverine, Hugh Jackman reprises his role as Logan, and Reynolds shared his excitement about working with Jackman again. He described the emotional depth of their scenes together and how their on-screen chemistry translated into real-life friendship. Reynolds also joked about his close relationship with Jackman and Rob McElhenney, his co-owner of the Wrexham Association Football Club.

Director Shawn Levy credited Jackman for providing the key element that helped shape the third Deadpool installment. According to Levy, Jackman’s involvement in the project was instrumental in solidifying the storyline. With Deadpool and Wolverine set to hit theaters on July 26, fans can expect an action-packed and emotionally resonant movie that brings two beloved characters together.

Overall, Reynolds’s generosity and dedication to his craft have paid off, leading to the success of the Deadpool franchise and the anticipation surrounding the upcoming film. His commitment to storytelling and character development has resonated with audiences and critics alike, cementing his reputation as a versatile and talented actor in the industry.