Ryan Reynolds has just announced the name of his fourth child with his wife, Blake Lively. The actor revealed the news during the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine in New York City. The couple, who already have three daughters named James, Inez, and Betty, welcomed their fourth child, a baby named Olin.

During his speech at the premiere, Reynolds expressed his gratitude towards his wife and children. He joked about waiting for their friend Taylor Swift to pick out the baby’s name, as she had previously incorporated their older children’s names into her song lyrics.

Fans had been eagerly waiting for the announcement of the baby’s name since Lively first showed up with a baby bump in 2022. The couple had kept details about the baby, including the name, birthdate, and sex, under wraps until now.

Reynolds also mentioned in an interview that they do not find out the sex of their babies before they are born, but he expressed excitement about expanding their family once again. The couple is looking forward to the chaos and joy that comes with raising four children.

In addition to their growing family, both Reynolds and Lively are excited about their upcoming film projects. Reynolds shared how important Lively’s support is to him and how she has been involved in every aspect of his new movie.

The couple’s new movie projects, Deadpool & Wolverine and It Ends With Us, are set to premiere soon, adding to their busy and fulfilling lives as parents and actors. Despite the challenges of raising a big family while working in the entertainment industry, Reynolds and Lively continue to support each other and find joy in their shared experiences.