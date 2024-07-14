Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are known for their incredible chemistry both on and off-screen. Recently, the two actors, along with director Shawn Levy, sat down for an interview where they addressed the “sexual tension” between their characters in the upcoming Marvel film, Deadpool & Wolverine. Reynolds, who plays Deadpool, joked that his character has sexual tension with everything and everyone, while Jackman, who plays Wolverine, playfully chimed in, acknowledging the unique dynamic between their characters.

Levy, on the other hand, took a more diplomatic approach, pointing out that Wade Wilson, Deadpool’s alter ego, is a fan of Wolverine and there is a sense of reverence and fanboy love between the two characters. The trio’s banter and camaraderie during the interview showcased their playful dynamic and set the stage for what fans can expect in the upcoming film.

Deadpool & Wolverine is Disney’s first R-rated offering since acquiring the characters from 20th Century Fox in 2019. Throughout the press tour, Reynolds and Jackman have engaged in NSFW promotion, showcasing their playful and cheeky sides. Their playful rivalry and bromance have been a highlight of the promotional tour, with Reynolds joking about his relationships with both Jackman and his business partner, Rob McElhenney, whom he co-owns the Wrexham Association Football Club with.

Reynolds and Levy credit Jackman with providing the key element to bring the third Deadpool installment to life. Jackman’s involvement in the project helped solidify the story and direction of the film, with a 17-minute voice memo from Jackman playing a crucial role in unlocking the story. The collaboration between the actors and the director highlights the creative process behind bringing these beloved characters to the big screen.

In addition to Reynolds and Jackman, the film also features a talented cast including Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The diverse and talented ensemble promises an exciting and entertaining cinematic experience for fans of the Marvel universe.

Deadpool & Wolverine is set to hit theaters on July 26th, and fans can expect a thrilling and action-packed adventure with plenty of humor and heart. The film’s blend of comedy, action, and character dynamics is sure to delight audiences and leave them eagerly anticipating future installments in the franchise. Stay tuned for more updates and behind-the-scenes insights as the release date approaches.