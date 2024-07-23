Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively recently introduced their new baby, Olin, to the world. The couple, who are already parents to daughters James, Inez, and Betty, welcomed their fourth child last year. Ryan expressed his gratitude to his wife and kids during the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere in New York on July 22, where he shared his hopes for their bright futures.

Fans had been eagerly awaiting the reveal of the new baby’s name, with Ryan teasing that they were waiting on Taylor Swift to announce it. Despite their growing family of six, Ryan and Blake are thrilled about their newest addition and have embraced the chaos that comes with having a big family.

While the sex of the baby has not been disclosed, Ryan, who is the youngest of four boys, expressed his excitement about potentially having another daughter. He shared his love for being a girl dad and the joy that his daughters bring to his life.

Ryan and Blake’s love story has captured the hearts of many, from their early days co-starring in The Green Lantern to their private wedding ceremony in 2012. Their journey as a couple has been filled with sweet moments, from supporting each other on the red carpet to welcoming their growing family with open arms.

The couple’s commitment to each other and their children is evident in everything they do, whether it’s attending star-studded events together or cheering on Ryan’s soccer team in Wales. Their latest addition has only brought them closer together, and they are excited to see what the future holds for their big, loving family.

As fans continue to follow Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s journey, one thing is clear: their love and dedication to each other and their children shine through in everything they do. With their growing family and enduring bond, Ryan and Blake are setting an example of love, strength, and unity for their kids and fans around the world.