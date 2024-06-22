Ruth Langsford has been receiving support from her fans for choosing to continue wearing her wedding ring even after her split from Eamonn Holmes. The news of their separation came as a shock six weeks ago, following their 14-year-long marriage. Despite the announcement, Ruth has been spotted wearing her wedding ring, while Eamonn is reportedly finding solace in the company of Katie Alexander, a relationship counselor from Yorkshire.

Recently, Ruth took to Instagram to share a cooking video featuring her favorite recipes from Slimming World. Fans quickly noticed that she was still wearing her wedding ring during the video. While some followers questioned her decision to keep wearing the ring despite the split, many others came to her defense, criticizing the intrusive nature of such inquiries into her personal life.

Ruth’s choice to keep her wedding ring on comes after it was revealed that she and Eamonn will continue as co-directors of their media firm, Holmes & Away Ltd. The couple, who previously co-hosted This Morning, have confirmed their intention to divorce. Eamonn has since moved out of their marital home in Surrey and is reportedly feeling blindsided by Ruth’s decision to publicly announce their separation.

Before the split, Ruth and Eamonn’s relationship seemed strong, despite their occasional bickering on TV. They first met in 1997 and kept their relationship private out of respect for Eamonn’s first wife until their divorce was finalized in 2005. The couple welcomed their son, Jack, in 2002 and later got married in 2010.

Throughout the years, Ruth and Eamonn faced various challenges, including Eamonn’s health issues that required multiple surgeries. Despite these difficulties, they appeared united until their recent split announcement in May 2024. Ruth’s decision to continue wearing her wedding ring has sparked a debate among fans, with some questioning her motives and others defending her right to handle the situation as she sees fit.

As the public continues to speculate about the reasons behind Ruth’s choice, it is essential to remember that personal relationships are complex, and each individual copes with separation differently. Ruth’s decision to keep wearing her wedding ring is a personal one, and it should be respected without judgment or unnecessary intrusion into her private life.