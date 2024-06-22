On Friday, a New Mexico judge decided that Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer for the movie “Rust,” will not be required to testify in Alec Baldwin’s upcoming trial for involuntary manslaughter. Gutierrez-Reed, who was sentenced to 18 months in prison for her role in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, will not have to testify despite efforts from the prosecution.

During the hearing, Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer stated that she did not see the necessity for Gutierrez-Reed to testify, as others could provide the same information. Gutierrez-Reed’s attorney, Jason Bowles, mentioned that his client did not want to cooperate in the case and refused to answer questions during a pre-trial interview.

Despite attempts to grant Gutierrez-Reed immunity, it seems unlikely that this will happen, and she will not be testifying in Baldwin’s trial. Baldwin, who was not present at the hearing, is set to face trial in just two weeks, with the judge ruling against a motion to dismiss the case entirely.

Baldwin’s defense argued that the prosecution failed to prove that Baldwin was aware of the risk posed by the firearm he was handling. However, Judge Sommer decided to leave the interpretation of the facts up to the jury, stating that there were disputed facts that could not be dismissed.

The “Rust” movie has finished filming, with director Joel Souza completing the project in Montana in the spring of 2023. Despite the completion of the film, it has yet to find a buyer. Alec Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to the charges and faces potential jail time and fines if convicted.

The trial continues to garner attention as legal proceedings unfold. The decision regarding Gutierrez-Reed’s testimony adds another layer of complexity to the case, highlighting the challenges faced by all parties involved. As the trial date approaches, the focus remains on seeking justice for the tragic events that occurred on the set of “Rust.”