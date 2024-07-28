The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is continuing to expand and explore new stories with familiar characters and introduce new heroes and villains through film and television projects slated through 2025. The Russo Brothers, known for directing previous Avengers movies, are set to return to direct the next two Avengers films, closing out the Multiverse Saga.

In 2022, audiences were treated to a variety of projects such as Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and the Black Panther sequel in theaters. Additionally, new series like Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuted on Disney+, along with timely specials like Werewolf by Night and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Phase Five of the MCU kicked off with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania in 2023 and will continue through Phase Six in 2027, culminating in two back-to-back Avengers movies. Some of the upcoming projects include Agatha All Along, a spinoff series featuring everyone’s favorite nosy neighbor turned powerful witch, Agatha Harkness. The series is set to be a dark comedy with WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer at the helm.

‘Eyes of Wakanda’ is another upcoming series based in the Black Panther universe, focusing on Wakandan warriors throughout history. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is an animated installment following Peter Parker’s journey to becoming Spider-Man in a unique storytelling style that celebrates the character’s comic book roots.

Captain America: Brave New World will see Anthony Mackie reprising his role as Sam Wilson, now officially taking on the mantle of Captain America. Daredevil: Born Again will feature Charlie Cox returning as the titular superhero in an all-new 18-episode season that continues the saga of Daredevil.

Ironheart will introduce Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, the genius inventor of a high-tech supersuit. Thunderbolts will bring together a cast of misfits from across the MCU, including characters like Bucky Barnes, Yelena Belova, and U.S. Agent, among others.

Phase Six will introduce The Fantastic Four to the MCU, with John Krasinski, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Eben Moss-Bacharach taking on the roles of Mister Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and The Thing, respectively. Blade, starring Mahershala Ali, will bring the half-human/half-vampire Daywalker into the MCU.

Avengers: Doomsday, set for release in 2026, will see Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU as the villainous Doctor Doom. The film is part of the two-part story that will conclude the Multiverse Saga. Additionally, an untitled Vision series and Avengers: Secret Wars are set to follow in the coming years, expanding the MCU even further.

As the MCU continues to evolve and bring new stories to audiences, fans can look forward to a diverse range of projects that explore different genres, characters, and themes within the Marvel Universe. With the talent of filmmakers, writers, and actors involved in these projects, the future of the MCU looks bright and promising for fans of all ages.