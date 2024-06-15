Russell Crowe, known for his dedication to staying in character, recently shared in an interview with GQ that his “Nice Guys” co-star Ryan Gosling has a special talent for making him break character. Crowe mentioned that he is usually able to stay focused on his role no matter what is happening around him, but Gosling’s antics always manage to crack him up.

In the 2016 film “Nice Guys,” Crowe and Gosling play the roles of Jackson Healy and Holland March, respectively. The two characters team up to investigate a missing girl and the death of a porn star, leading to a series of comedic mishaps and adventures. Crowe’s struggle to keep a straight face while working with Gosling is a testament to the duo’s on-screen chemistry and comedic timing.

This isn’t the first time Crowe has praised Gosling’s ability to make him laugh. In a previous interview with Business Insider, Crowe mentioned how easily Gosling can break his serious demeanor with a quick joke or gesture. Despite his reputation as a serious actor, Crowe appreciates Gosling’s talent for injecting humor into their scenes together.

At 60 years old, Crowe shows no signs of slowing down in his acting career. He has already appeared in five films this year, including “The Exorcism,” “Sleeping Dogs,” and the upcoming “Kraven the Hunter.” Additionally, he spent time in Budapest filming the historical drama “Nuremberg,” set to be released in 2025.

Crowe’s experience working with Gosling on “Nice Guys” highlights the importance of chemistry and camaraderie between co-stars in creating a successful film. Despite his best efforts to stay in character, Gosling’s comedic timing and playful nature consistently brought out the laughter in Crowe, showcasing the fun and lightheartedness behind the scenes of a Hollywood production.