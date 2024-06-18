Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, recently shared a frightening experience involving their 13-month-old son, Gunner. In a YouTube video posted last week, Joy-Anna recounted how Gunner started choking after eating too much during a family meal. The situation quickly escalated, with Gunner gagging and struggling to breathe.

As a trained EMT, Austin took charge and decided to rush Gunner to the hospital, which was an hour away. Throughout the drive, Gunner stopped breathing multiple times, causing panic and fear for the couple. Joy-Anna tearfully recalled praying for her son’s life and feeling the weight of the situation. Fortunately, Gunner started breathing normally before they reached the hospital, where doctors confirmed his airway was clear and discharged him.

The incident served as a stark reminder for Joy-Anna to cherish every moment with her children and to be grateful for their health and safety. She emphasized the importance of holding your loved ones close and appreciating the gift of life. Despite the terrifying experience, Joy-Anna expressed her gratitude for God’s protection and the positive outcome.

Following Gunner’s scare, Joy-Anna shared a photo of him happily playing in the grass, showing that he had fully recovered from the ordeal. Gunner, the couple’s third child and second son, was born in May 2023, joining older siblings Gideon and Evelyn. Joy-Anna and Austin had announced the pregnancy in October 2022, expressing their excitement to welcome another addition to their family.

The couple documented their journey to expanding their family on social media and YouTube, sharing intimate moments like pregnancy tests and doctor’s appointments with their followers. Their joy and anticipation for their growing family were evident in their posts, as they eagerly awaited the arrival of their third child.

Despite the frightening experience with Gunner’s choking incident, Joy-Anna and Austin remained grateful for the positive outcome and the support of their fans and loved ones. The ordeal served as a poignant reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of treasuring every moment with family. Joy-Anna’s emotional recounting of the event resonated with many parents, highlighting the universal fear and love that come with raising children.