Rupert Grint, known for his role as Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter series, had a surprise reunion with his former co-star Afshan Azad-Kazi in London over the weekend. Afshan, who played Padma Patel in the fourth film of the series, shared photos of their encounter at the London Olympia Exhibition Centre during the London Film & Comic Con. The caption of her post mentioned that Padma and Ron reunited after 20+ years and reflected on how parenthood has changed them both.

Afshan, who is currently pregnant with her second child, reminisced about their time filming together and joked that Ron still hasn’t asked her to dance. In the Goblet of Fire, Ron infamously brought Padma as his date to the Yule Ball but spent the evening being jealous of Hermione dancing with Viktor Krum.

On the other hand, Rupert Grint has embraced fatherhood with the birth of his daughter Wednesday in 2020. Despite her young age, he has already started introducing her to the world of Harry Potter by showing her trailers and giving her a wand and a PEZ dispenser with his head on it. Grint has expressed how fatherhood has changed his perspective and called the experience incredible.

In a 2021 interview with ET, Grint shared how much joy being a father has brought him and how it has impacted his outlook on life. He also mentioned that he is looking forward to the day when his daughter is old enough to watch the Harry Potter films and appreciate his role as Ron Weasley.

The reunion between Rupert Grint and Afshan Azad-Kazi was a heartwarming moment for fans of the Harry Potter series, as it brought back memories of their time on set together. It’s always special to see cast members from beloved movies come together again, especially when they share such a unique and magical bond like the one created by the Harry Potter franchise.