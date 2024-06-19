Princess Beatrice stole the show at Royal Ascot in a stunning floral dress that caught everyone’s attention. What made her outfit even more special was the fact that her aunt, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, had worn the same dress just two days prior. The beautiful Zimmerman dress, priced at $1,015, was a hit with both royals, showcasing their impeccable sense of style.

While Princess Beatrice kept the crystal detail on the belt intact, her aunt decided to have it removed for a more subtle look. The two royal ladies put their own spin on the outfit, with Princess Beatrice adorning a pink headband and Sophie opting for a pale pink hat. Both accessories complemented the dress perfectly, adding a touch of elegance to their ensembles.

Princess Beatrice, who recently tied the knot in a secret wedding, completed her look with crystal-trimmed Roger Vivier pumps and a matching clutch. Her hair styled in soft curls and soft pink makeup, she exuded grace and sophistication at the event. Princess Beatrice was seen mingling with her younger sister, Princess Eugenie, and Prince William, sharing light-hearted moments and enjoying the day together.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, on the other hand, chose different accessories for her appearance at Windsor Castle, showcasing her unique style and fashion sense. Despite their subtle differences, both royals looked radiant in their pink ensembles, proving that great style runs in the family.

This isn’t the first time Princess Beatrice and the Duchess of Edinburgh have twinned in pink outfits. Princess Beatrice previously wore the same Emilia Wickstead dress that her aunt had donned at Royal Ascot the year before, showing a shared love for elegant and feminine fashion choices. The royal family’s fashion choices often make headlines, and Princess Beatrice is no stranger to turning heads with her impeccable taste in clothing.

As Princess Beatrice continues to make public appearances and attend various events, her fashion choices are sure to be closely watched and admired. With more exciting days of racing ahead, royal fans can look forward to more matching moments and stylish ensembles from Princess Beatrice and other members of the royal family. The world of royal fashion is always evolving, and Princess Beatrice is certainly making her mark with her sophisticated and timeless sense of style.