Prince William and Kate Middleton have made efforts to increase diversity within their staff, as reported by Newsweek. Out of the 66 employees in their royal household, approximately 14 percent, which is nine people, come from ethnic minority backgrounds. The report also states that 67 percent of the staff are female, while the remaining 22 percent are male.

The Sovereign Grant report highlights the ongoing efforts to support inclusion and diversity within the royal household. The goal is not only to enhance representation but also to foster an inclusive culture that encourages engagement and authenticity among all teams.

On the other hand, Buckingham Palace has set a target to have 14 percent of its staff members from ethnic minority groups by 2025. Currently, King Charles III’s royal household has reported having 11.4 percent of its employees from ethnic backgrounds. There is an average pay gap of 3.9 percent, indicating that employees from ethnic backgrounds are paid less compared to their white counterparts. Additionally, 53 percent of the staff are female, with a gender pay gap of 2.2 percent.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ foundation have also pledged to prioritize diversity, following the departure of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from their royal duties. The foundation remains committed to equality and diversity, ensuring a positive and respectful environment for all individuals associated with its activities.

In a revealing interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle disclosed concerns raised by members of the royal family about the skin color of her son, Archie. Prince Harry confirmed that it was not Queen Elizabeth II or Prince Philip who had expressed these concerns and chose not to divulge further details about the conversation.

These developments shed light on the efforts being made within the royal households to address diversity and inclusion issues. By sharing the percentage of employees from different backgrounds and genders, the royal family is taking steps towards creating a more representative and equitable work environment.