Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice have not been in touch with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for quite some time now, according to a source close to the royal family. Despite their past close relationship, the York sisters have maintained their loyalty to the royal family and have not communicated with the Sussexes recently.

In light of recent health crises within the royal family, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice have stepped up to support the monarchy by attending additional royal engagements. Even though there may still be a friendship between them and Harry and Meghan, it is not as strong as it once was before Harry’s move to America.

Both Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice have full-time jobs outside of their royal duties. Royal author Tom Quinn suggested that the York sisters may empathize with Prince Harry’s perspective as they too have experienced feeling like outcasts within the royal family. With Kate Middleton currently undergoing cancer treatment, the royal family is facing challenges, and the support from non-working royals like Beatrice and Eugenie is crucial.

Despite the changes in their relationships with other senior royals, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice have shown their commitment to their family and the monarchy. They have taken on additional responsibilities to support Prince William and other family members during challenging times. Eugenie, in particular, has worked hard to demonstrate her dedication to the royal family, even after being removed from the so-called “royal blacklist.”

As the situation within the royal family continues to evolve, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice remain steadfast in their support of the monarchy. Their actions reflect their deep-rooted family values and commitment to upholding the traditions of the royal institution.