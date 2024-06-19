Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were not part of the recent royal family event, Trooping the Colour, as they remained in California. Despite not being present, the royal family showed a united front. Experts suggest that the Sussexes need to acknowledge that the monarchy is functioning well without them and that they need to maintain a positive relationship with the rest of the royal family to move forward.

The couple’s children, Archie and Lilibet, are growing up away from their British roots, which raises concerns for Meghan about them missing out on experiences with their cousins and famous relatives. Royal commentator Jennie Bond hopes that Harry and Meghan can mend things with the royal family so that their children can learn about their background and heritage.

Meghan Markle’s last royal engagement was in 2022, and the couple currently resides in California. They have expressed security concerns about traveling to the U.K., with Harry emphasizing the importance of his children knowing about their native nation. Despite Harry’s unsuccessful fight for security, he remains determined not to risk his family’s safety while in the U.K.

The lack of invitation to Trooping the Colour highlights the rift between the Sussexes and the royal family. Meghan and Harry’s decision to step back from their royal roles in 2020 has created distance between them and the rest of the family. However, it is essential for them to find a way to bridge this gap for the sake of their children’s understanding of their heritage and relationship with their royal relatives.

As Meghan and Harry navigate their new life in California, they must find a balance between their independence and their ties to the royal family. The challenges of maintaining a relationship with the monarchy while living thousands of miles apart require understanding and effort from both sides. Ultimately, the hope is for a more united and harmonious family dynamic, ensuring a better future for the next generation of royals.