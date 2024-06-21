Princess Kate recently shared a touching family photo on Instagram to celebrate Prince William’s birthday. The photo showed Prince William holding hands with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, as they enjoyed a day at the beach together. The caption expressed love for Prince William and was signed by Princess Kate.

This wasn’t the first family photo that Princess Kate shared on social media. Just last week, she posted another picture of Prince William and their children in honor of Father’s Day. The image, taken at the same beach, showed William and the kids looking out at the ocean with their backs to the camera.

The royal family has been making public appearances, including the Trooping of the Colour event, where Kate made her first major outing since her surgery in January. She also revealed in March that she was undergoing chemotherapy for an undisclosed form of cancer. In a recent update, Kate mentioned that she has been making progress but still has good and bad days.

Despite her ongoing treatment, Kate remains positive and tries to make the most of her good days. She mentioned that she will continue chemotherapy for a few more months and is learning to be patient with the uncertainty of the future. Due to her health condition, Kate has had to step back from her public duties but is finding ways to engage with school life, focus on things that bring her energy, and even do some work from home when she feels well enough.