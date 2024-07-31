Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with King Charles has been strained due to reported financial issues. According to royal author Robert Jobson, Prince Charles mentioned that there was not enough money to go around for Meghan because he was already supporting William, Kate, and their children. While Charles initially tried to form a good relationship with Meghan, the issue of money caused tension between the parties. Prince Charles had been using income from his Duchy of Cornwall estate to fund not only his lifestyle and Duchess Camilla’s but also to support the households of William, Kate, and Harry.

In early 2020, Prince Charles allocated 4.7 million pounds from the Duchy for both couples, with a significant portion likely going towards Harry and Meghan’s move to Montecito, California. After Queen Elizabeth II passed away in 2022, King Charles III took the throne, and Prince William inherited the Duchy. Despite hopes for reconciliation, the relationship between Charles and Harry remained strained, especially with Meghan absent from the picture.

Recent reports suggest that the brothers are barely speaking, making it unlikely for Harry to return to represent the royal family. While there was a brief meeting between Charles and Harry during the King’s recuperation, it was short and did not involve Prince William. The dynamics within the royal family continue to be complex, especially with Harry and Meghan’s decision to step back from their royal duties in 2020.