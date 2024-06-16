The Princess of Wales was seen on the Buckingham Palace balcony with her husband, the Prince of Wales, and other members of the royal family during the RAF flypast event. The event took place on Saturday, 15th June 2024, and drew a large crowd of spectators.

In addition to the Princess of Wales and the Prince of Wales, the royal children, Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte, were also present on the balcony. They enthusiastically waved at the crowds below, delighting the onlookers who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the royal family.

The RAF flypast event is a traditional celebration that showcases the skills and capabilities of the Royal Air Force. It is a spectacular display of aircraft flying in formation over Buckingham Palace, and it is a highlight of the royal calendar.

The presence of the Princess of Wales on the balcony was particularly noteworthy, as she has been increasingly stepping into the public spotlight in recent months. Her grace and poise were on full display as she engaged with the crowd and waved at well-wishers.

The royal family’s appearance at the RAF flypast event was a reminder of their enduring popularity and the strong connection they have with the British public. The sight of the young royal children waving excitedly only added to the sense of joy and celebration in the air.

Overall, the event was a success, with the royal family once again demonstrating their ability to captivate and charm the public. The Princess of Wales, in particular, shone brightly as she stood alongside her family on the iconic Buckingham Palace balcony, reaffirming her status as a beloved member of the royal household.