King Charles III recently hosted a lavish banquet to honor the visit of Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako. During his speech, the King made some unexpected references to Japanese culture, including Pokémon, Hello Kitty, and Hayao Miyazaki. One particular mention of Pokémon caught the attention of many, including Prince William, who was seen giving his father a smirk.

The internet quickly took notice of William’s reaction, with some users finding humor in the situation. Charles also took the opportunity to mention Hello Kitty, a beloved cultural icon from Japan, and even wished her a happy birthday.

The King’s references to his grandchildren, including Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Archie, and Lilibet, added a personal touch to the event. Royal expert Katie Nicholl shared insights into Charles’ desire to reconnect with his son, Harry, and his grandchildren, especially amid his recent health struggles.

Overall, the banquet was a delightful celebration of Japanese culture and a moment of light-heartedness for the royal family. It showcased the King’s sense of humor and his efforts to strengthen family bonds in challenging times. The event highlighted the importance of cultural exchange and shared experiences in fostering connections between nations.