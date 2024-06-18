Lady Gabriella Kingston made her second public appearance at the Royal Ascot on June 18, 2024, following the tragic death of her husband, Thomas Kingston. The event, known for being one of the most prestigious horse races in Britain and a highlight on the royal family’s summer calendar, saw Lady Gabriella arriving in style in a horse-drawn carriage alongside Princess Anne, Peter Phillips, and royal racing manager John Warren.

The Royal Procession was led by King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the Duke and Duchess of Wellington, with other members of the royal family, such as Princess Eugenie, also in attendance. Although Zara Tindall, Princess Anne’s daughter, did not join the Royal Procession, she warmly welcomed Lady Gabriella with a hug at the event.

Last year, Lady Gabriella and her late husband attended the Royal Ascot together, capturing the action from the Royal Box with King Charles and Queen Camilla. Thomas Kingston tragically passed away in February, and Lady Gabriella’s recent appearances mark her return to the public eye after the devastating loss.

Following her husband’s death, Lady Gabriella attended her first royal event at Trooping the Colour, where she stood inside Buckingham Palace alongside her brother Lord Frederick Windsor and his wife, Sophie Winkleman. The Queen’s decision to limit the balcony appearance during the event to working royals and their children was upheld by King Charles after his accession.

Thomas Kingston, a well-respected financial director and former hostage negotiator, was laid to rest in a private service attended by close friends and family, including Prince William. Lady Gabriella and Thomas married in a royal wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, attended by Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry.

The tragic circumstances surrounding Thomas Kingston’s passing have been under investigation, with reports indicating that his death was a result of suicide. The inquest into the matter has been adjourned, and the family has requested privacy during this difficult time.

Despite not being a full-time working royal, Lady Gabriella has been a familiar face at social events within the royal family, often joining them at gatherings like the Royal Ascot. Her strength and resilience in the face of such personal tragedy have been commendable, and her return to public life signals a step forward in her healing process.