The British Army surprised everyone by performing Taylor Swift’s hit song “Shake It Off” during the “Changing of the Guard” ceremony outside Buckingham Palace. The video of the guards playing an orchestral version of the song was shared by the royal family on social media, showing their support for Taylor Swift’s London tour stop.

In addition to the special performance by the Royal Corps of Army, London also welcomed Taylor Swift in a unique way. Transport for London (TfL) unveiled a special “Tube Map (Taylor’s Version)” featuring each underground line named after Swift’s albums. The map was designed in a friendship-bracelet-like style, with stations named after her popular songs like “Shake It Off” and “Bad Blood.”

Meghan Markle, a known fan of Taylor Swift, attended one of her concerts in Los Angeles last year. It has been rumored that Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce, along with Travis Kelce, will be attending their first Swift concert in London. Travis Kelce expressed his excitement about supporting Swift and praised her for being able to perform multiple shows at Wembley Stadium.

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs played a game at Wembley Stadium in 2015, but despite their victory, they were not able to fill the stadium to capacity. Travis Kelce is confident that Taylor Swift’s European tour will be a huge success and promises that all her shows will be worth attending.

Overall, Taylor Swift’s London tour stop has generated a lot of excitement and support from fans, including members of the royal family and the British Army. With sold-out shows and unique tributes like the “Tube Map (Taylor’s Version),” London is ready to welcome the pop superstar with open arms.