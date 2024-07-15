Joe Wicks’ wife Rosie has amazed fans with her postpartum transformation just four weeks after giving birth to her fourth child. The model, 34, and fitness superstar Joe, 38, shared sweet family photos taken in the garden of their beautiful mansion over the weekend. Rosie looked stunning in a floaty white dress as the entire Wicks family, including Indie, Marley, Leni, and newborn Dusty, gathered for the photoshoot.

Fans couldn’t believe how incredible Rosie looked so soon after giving birth, with many calling her a goddess and an angel. Joe surprised everyone with the announcement of their newborn son’s name, Dusty, which received a lot of love and positive reactions from followers and friends alike.

In a heartwarming Instagram post, Joe shared the news of Dusty’s arrival, revealing that Rosie gave birth at home with the help of NHS midwives. He expressed his gratitude towards the midwives and reassured fans that both Rosie and the baby were doing well and getting some rest.

Joe and Rosie tied the knot in 2019, less than a year after getting engaged. Their love story has captured the hearts of many, with Joe describing Rosie as his dream girl even before they met. The couple’s journey into parenthood with four children has been a source of joy and inspiration for their fans.

The wholesome family photos shared by Joe and Rosie showcase the love and happiness that surrounds them, making their followers appreciate the beauty of their growing family. Rosie’s radiant postpartum look has left many in awe, proving that motherhood suits her well.

As they continue to navigate the joys and challenges of raising four children, Joe and Rosie’s bond remains strong, and their fans eagerly await more glimpses into their family life. The Wicks family’s story serves as a reminder of the power of love, resilience, and togetherness in the face of life’s adventures.