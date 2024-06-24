British model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is making headlines once again as she debuts a new lingerie line with M&S, showcasing her stunning figure in a recent photo shoot. The 37-year-old, who is engaged to Hollywood actor Jason Statham, has been collaborating with the retail chain for over a decade.

In the photoshoot, Rosie looks radiant as she models a blue lingerie set from her collection, giving fans a sneak peek of what’s to come. She has previously shared that her lingerie line was a strategic move to secure her future beyond her modeling career, emphasizing the importance of having a backup plan in an industry with a limited shelf life.

While Rosie is best known for her work with Victoria’s Secret, she has successfully carved out her niche in the world of lingerie design with her line at Marks and Spencer. Last year, shoppers went crazy for her floral pajama set, which quickly flew off the shelves due to its popularity among fans.

Rosie’s dedication to creating stylish and comfortable pieces for women of all ages has earned her a loyal following and solidified her status as a fashion icon. Her latest collaboration with M&S is poised to be another success, with fans eagerly anticipating the release of her new designs.

Beyond her work in the fashion industry, Rosie continues to make waves in Hollywood, supporting her partner Jason Statham at the blue carpet premiere of his film “The Meg” in LA. The power couple’s joint appearance was a sight to behold, further solidifying their status as one of Hollywood’s most beloved pairs.

As Rosie’s career continues to soar, her commitment to empowering women through her fashion endeavors remains unwavering. With each new collection, she proves that beauty and brains can go hand in hand, inspiring fans to pursue their passions and create a lasting impact in the world of fashion.