Rosie Huntington-Whiteley recently caused quite a stir on social media with a daring naked selfie that she shared from the comfort of her bed in Los Angeles. The 37-year-old British model left little to the imagination as she posed completely nude, strategically covering her chest with one hand while giving fans a glimpse of her toned leg and stomach.

In addition to her sultry selfie, Rosie also shared a series of photos on Instagram featuring her two children, son Jack and daughter Isabella, whom she shares with her fiancé, actor Jason Statham. The photos included snapshots of Rosie during her pilates class, engaging in pottery, and spending quality time with her kids at home.

Rosie and Jason have been together since 2010 and got engaged in 2016, but the couple has revealed that they are in no rush to tie the knot, as marriage is not a top priority for them at the moment. Despite their long engagement, Rosie and Jason are content with their relationship and are looking forward to possibly involving their children in their wedding plans in the future.

Rosie’s fans were undoubtedly delighted by her bold selfie and intimate family moments shared on social media. The model’s natural beauty and effortless style continue to captivate audiences, making her a beloved figure in the entertainment industry.

As Rosie continues to inspire and engage her followers with glimpses into her personal life, fans eagerly await more updates and snapshots from the glamorous model’s daily adventures. With her undeniable charm and stunning looks, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley remains a true icon in the world of fashion and celebrity.