Rosaura Vidal: The Mysterious Connection to Amado Carrillo and Paco Stanley

After several weeks of suspense, the series “¿Quién lo mató?” finally concluded, leaving viewers intrigued by the character of Rosaura Vidal. In the fictional program, she is portrayed as a Colombian who becomes an edecán for Paco Stanley and also becomes a ‘lover’ of the Lord of the Skies.

The existence of this mysterious figure raised suspicions among the audience, as according to the episode’s plot, she would have been the ‘true blonde’ in the case of the murder of the Una tras Otra host, rather than Paola Durante. In “¿Quién lo mató?” Rosaura is a blonde woman who is seen kissing the Lord of the Skies on one occasion. From there, she has several encounters with Paco Stanley, where it is implied that both she and the drug lord and the host were involved in business deals.

Additionally, in the storyline, Stanley would have acted as a frontman for some of the criminal organization’s properties, and when the news of Amado Carrillo’s death breaks, the Colombian who was once an edecán asks Paco to return all the properties.

According to the episode, the presenter allegedly refused, causing friction and threats, which led him to try to obtain the money. However, failing to do so, he decided to surrender and give back all the properties. This apparently saved him from being killed by the Juárez Cartel, as has been speculated over the years.

One hypothesis presented in the conclusion of “¿Quién lo mató?” suggests that in reality, the Arellano Félix cartel could have been behind the plan to murder Stanley due to a territorial dispute.

Although there is no record of another ‘blonde’ edecán in Paco Stanley’s program besides Paola Durante, in a recent interview for Ventaneando, Pepe Cabello discussed the relationship the host of Pácatelas allegedly had with the Lord of the Skies in reality.

When asked if the famous host’s murder could have been connected to a revenge plot because Stanley may have had a romance with one of Amado Carrillo’s partners, Pepe responded, “The ‘Lord of the Skies’ no longer existed when they killed Paco… but there was a very mysterious, very elegant, very beautiful woman who arrived. She wasn’t blonde, she was brunette, he asked us to leave him alone and he was with this very beautiful woman,” Cabello recalled.

The only ‘lover’ Amado Carrillo had was Martha Venus Cáceres, who according to information provided by the Cuban government to the former Attorney General’s Office (PGR) in 1997, was ’emotionally involved with the capo’, but she apparently never knew the true identity of her partner. Allegedly, she knew him as Juan Antonio Arriaga, a Mexican businessman known as El patroncito.

At this point, it remains unknown if Rosaura Vidal could have existed in real life, as being a fictional series, the character may have been created solely for dramatic purposes.