Rory Feek has found love once again, nearly eight years after losing his wife, Joey. The 59-year-old country singer recently shared on his blog that he and Rebecca got married in a beautiful ceremony in Greycliff, Montana on July 14. The couple exchanged vows under a timber-frame pavilion surrounded by their loved ones who made the trip on short notice.

Rory explained in his blog post that the decision to get married again was influenced by his 10-year-old daughter, Indiana. He shared that Indiana had only seen Rebecca as a schoolteacher and a friend, but one day, she expressed her desire for Rebecca to marry her Papa. This heartwarming moment brought tears to Rory’s eyes and solidified their decision to take this step as a family.

At the wedding, Rory surprised Rebecca with a song he wrote called “I Do,” which was inspired by their love story. The emotional ceremony was captured on video and shared on Rory’s YouTube channel. However, the most special moment for Rory and Rebecca was when Indiana officially gained a mother in her life again, and Rebecca embraced the role of being a mother to her.

Rory’s late wife, Joey Feek, passed away in 2016 after battling cancer. Despite the loss, Rory and Joey’s music continued to touch the hearts of many. A year after Joey’s death, their duo won a GRAMMY for Best Roots Gospel Album for their project, “Hymns That Are Important to Us.” Rory accepted the award with a touching tribute to his late wife.

Following the GRAMMY win, Joey’s solo album, “If Not for You,” which was recorded in 2005, was released posthumously. Rory expressed his joy in sharing these songs with the world and honoring Joey’s memory through their music.

The journey of love, loss, and new beginnings continues for Rory Feek as he embarks on this new chapter with Rebecca and Indiana by his side. Their story is a testament to the power of love, family, and the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity.