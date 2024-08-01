Ronan Keating, the beloved radio host, bid an emotional farewell to his Magic Radio colleagues and listeners after seven years on the iconic station. His team organized a touching surprise to honor his dedication and hard work behind the mic.

As the show came to an end, Ronan was led into the studio under the guise of recording one final segment. To his surprise, he was greeted by a room full of staff members who had gathered to show their appreciation. Overwhelmed with emotion, Ronan hugged his co-host Harriet Scott before leaving the studio.

In a heartfelt monologue, Ronan shared with his listeners the difficulty of his decision to step down from his role on the Magic Breakfast Show after seven years. Despite the incredible response from his loyal audience, Ronan expressed his desire to prioritize important family moments that he had missed while dedicating himself to the show.

Reflecting on the challenging times, including the impact of the pandemic, Ronan highlighted the privilege of connecting with listeners and being a part of their lives. He emphasized the importance of returning to a more regular routine with his family, including spending quality time with his wife and children.

While Ronan expressed his excitement about focusing on his music and touring again, he acknowledged the sacrifices and challenges of juggling both his radio show and personal life. Ultimately, the decision to leave the show was a difficult one, but Ronan was ready to embrace new opportunities and rekindle the joys of family life.

As he bid farewell to his colleagues and listeners, Ronan Keating’s departure from Magic Radio marked the end of an era, but also the beginning of a new chapter filled with possibilities and meaningful moments with his loved ones.