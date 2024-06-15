Roman Reigns, a well-known figure in professional wrestling, has been absent from the ring since his loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. However, the WWE has been making plans for his highly anticipated return. In his absence, Solo Sikoa has taken charge of The Bloodline, causing some tension within the group, especially with Paul Heyman struggling to adapt to Sikoa’s leadership style. This internal conflict has been escalating in recent weeks, hinting at potential drama within the faction.

A new development in the storyline is the impending WWE debut of Hikuleo, who is set to join The Bloodline. According to reports from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it seems like WWE is gearing up for a showdown between Reigns and Sikoa, with Reigns possibly being positioned as the hero in this unfolding narrative. The role of Paul Heyman is also up in the air, as his loyalties may shift as the storyline progresses.

There are also questions about how other key figures like Jimmy and Jey Uso, Hikuleo, and Jacob Fatu will impact the storyline. The emergence of Tama Tonga alongside Solo Sikoa suggests a potential clash with Jey Uso in the future. Speculation is rife about the possibility of Reigns facing off against Sikoa in a headline match at a major WWE event, possibly at WrestleMania or SummerSlam.

The recent trademark filing for “Talla Tonga,” which is believed to represent Hikuleo as Tama Tonga’s brother, hints at future rivalries and alliances within the Tonga and Uso clans. This could lead to exciting trios matches involving these family-based factions, adding another layer of complexity to the storyline.

With Roman Reigns rumored to make his return in July, fans are eagerly anticipating whether he will take on a heroic role in his comeback and potentially engage in a high-stakes rivalry with Solo Sikoa. The possibility of Reigns transitioning to a babyface role has sparked discussions among fans. What are your thoughts on this potential change in Reigns’ character? Share your opinions in the comments below!

Subhojeet, a dedicated professional wrestling fan with over 20 years of experience, has a deep passion for the industry. With a wide range of interests including TV, movies, anime, novels, and music, he provides insightful analysis and coverage. Known for his expertise and perspective, Subhojeet keeps fans engaged and informed about the latest in professional wrestling.