Roman Kemp, the 31-year-old presenter, recently made a decision to step back from work after spending 10 years hosting the Capital FM Breakfast show. In an interview with The Sun, he shared how he felt like work had taken over his life and he needed to prioritize his personal well-being. Roman mentioned that he had been turning down job offers to focus on himself and find happiness outside of work.

This decision came after a difficult period for Roman, particularly after the tragic loss of his close friend and colleague Joe Lyons, a Capital FM producer who passed away by suicide at the age of 31 in 2020. Roman expressed how the loss of Joe had a significant impact on him and played a part in his choice to leave his presenting role at Capital. He acknowledged that he had been neglecting his own happiness by constantly working and not taking the time to care for himself.

Roman reflected on his time at Capital, where he had been for a decade and hosting the breakfast show for seven years. He mentioned feeling like he was stuck in a repetitive cycle and needed a change to prioritize his own happiness and mental well-being. The presenter also highlighted the emotional toll of being in the public eye and the pressure to perform every day, emphasizing the importance of taking breaks and looking after oneself.

Despite stepping back from his presenting role, Roman has been keeping busy with other projects. He recently collaborated with Vodafone to launch the UK’s largest photo booth, showing that he is still involved in the industry but being selective about the opportunities he takes on. Roman’s decision to focus on himself and step away from work serves as a reminder of the importance of mental health and self-care, especially in high-pressure environments like the entertainment industry.

In times of struggle, it is essential to prioritize one’s well-being and seek support when needed. Roman’s openness about his challenges and decision to take a break from work can inspire others to prioritize their mental health and make choices that benefit their overall happiness and fulfillment. It’s important to remember that it’s okay to step back, reassess priorities, and make changes to ensure personal well-being and happiness.