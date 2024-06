Roland Kaiser, Schützenfest, and Watering Ban: Key Events in Hannover in June

Numerous events are set to take place in Hannover in June, including a shopping Sunday, performances by Roland Kaiser and Peter Maffay, as well as the world’s largest Schützenfest. Additionally, there will be a renewed watering ban and the commemoration of a 30th anniversary. Read on to find out more about these important dates in the city.