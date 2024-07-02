Former model and special police constable Penny Lancaster recently shared her thoughts on her marriage to rock legend Rod Stewart in just three words. The couple, who have been together for over two decades, took a romantic trip to Paris and shared some lovely photos on social media. In one post, Penny captioned a picture of them sipping champagne with the words “Romance never dies.” This sweet sentiment reflects the enduring love between the two.

In a recent interview, Penny opened up about her struggles with the menopause and how Rod supported her through it. She described a particularly difficult moment when she threw plates across the kitchen in a fit of frustration. Rod, understanding the severity of the situation, calmly took control and comforted her. It’s clear that their relationship is built on a deep understanding and care for each other.

Penny and Rod first met in 1999 when she was hired to take photographs of him during a tour. Their connection quickly grew into a romantic relationship that has stood the test of time. The couple now has two children together, adding to Rod’s large family. Despite his previous marriages, it seems that Penny and Rod have found a lasting partnership that brings them both joy and support.

The couple’s recent trip to Paris showcased their love and affection for each other, with Penny looking stunning in elegant outfits and Rod charming in his summery attire. These photos not only capture their romantic getaway but also highlight the strength of their bond.

As Penny continues to navigate the challenges of the menopause, she does so with the love and support of her husband by her side. Their relationship serves as a reminder that true love can weather any storm and grow stronger through adversity. It’s clear that Penny’s three-word verdict on her marriage reflects the deep connection and enduring romance that she shares with Rod Stewart.