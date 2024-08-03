Rock star Jimmy Barnes, known for his work with iconic bands like INXS and collaborations with artists such as Kylie Minogue and Ed Sheeran, has recently shared some unfortunate news with his fans. The Aussie singer took to Instagram to reveal that he had to undergo emergency surgery due to unbearable pain, leading to the cancellation of his upcoming tour.

In his post, Jimmy explained that he had been experiencing discomfort in his hip, which quickly escalated to excruciating pain, prompting him to seek medical attention. The doctors advised him to undergo a remedial procedure followed by physiotherapy, with a projected recovery time of six weeks. As a result, all his solo shows scheduled for August and September will be impacted.

Despite his disappointment at having to postpone the tour, Jimmy emphasized his commitment to delivering high-quality performances and expressed gratitude for his fans’ understanding. Ticket holders will receive further information about rescheduled dates in the coming days. This setback comes after Jimmy’s previous health challenges, including open heart surgery last year and hip surgery in 2022.

In addition to his own music career, Jimmy Barnes has been involved in various collaborations and projects within the music industry. Notably, he joined forces with Kylie Minogue and Ed Sheeran in 2021 for a special performance at a memorial event for the late music mogul Michael Gudinski. Ed Sheeran shared that working with Jimmy and Kylie was a meaningful experience, as they were important figures in Gudinski’s musical journey.

Looking ahead, Jimmy Barnes remains focused on his recovery and hopes to return to the stage soon. While the cancellation of his tour may disappoint fans, his health and well-being are the top priority. As he navigates this unexpected turn of events, Jimmy’s resilience and dedication to his craft continue to inspire audiences around the world.