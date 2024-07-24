Roberta Taylor, known for her roles in popular TV shows like The Bill and EastEnders, made her last appearance on the BBC daytime detective show Shakespeare and Hathaway: Private Investigator before her passing at the age of 76. She portrayed Gloria Fonteyn, a costume shop owner, on the show from 2018 to 2022.

The talented actress suffered a fall that led to an infection, which unfortunately progressed to pneumonia, ultimately leading to her death. The news of her passing sparked an outpouring of grief on social media, with fans and colleagues expressing their condolences and sharing fond memories of working with her.

Nicholas Pegg, an actor who knew Roberta Taylor well, described her as “beautiful, brilliant” and praised her performances in various shows. EastEnders’ story producer Kyri Zindilis also shared his sadness over her death, particularly remembering her role as Irene Raymond on the show.

Stuart Antony, a former co-star from The Bill, also paid tribute to Roberta, highlighting her joyful personality and fun nature. Her departure from EastEnders in 2000 was a bittersweet moment for fans and colleagues alike, as she had dedicated much of her life to the show.

In an interview with the Mirror, Roberta Taylor opened up about the challenges of balancing her personal life with the demands of a popular TV show like EastEnders. She spoke about the complexities of her character Irene and the strong on-screen partnership she formed with her co-star.

Roberta Taylor is survived by her son Elliott, granddaughter Ellis, stepbrothers Lionel and Brian, and her partner Peter. Her legacy as a talented actress and beloved colleague lives on in the hearts of those who knew and admired her work.