Roberta Close Opens Up About Marriage with Swiss Man and Reveals Reason for Leaving Brazil 30 Years Ago

In a recent interview, 59-year-old transgender model Roberta Close spoke about her marriage to businessman Roland Granacher. Close, a famous model and sex symbol of the 1980s, revealed the discrimination she faced in Brazil as a transgender woman, which led her to move to Switzerland three decades ago.

During the interview on the podcast Papagaio Falante, hosted by Sérgio Mallandro and Renato Rabelo, Close shared her struggles with education and the decision to live separately from others due to prejudice. She expressed her choice to live in Switzerland for political reasons, as she did not have the same rights and opportunities in Brazil, including marriage and official documents.

Close also discussed her 30-year marriage to Swiss businessman Roland Granacher, highlighting their deep connection and his unwavering support. Despite initial language barriers, Close emphasized her husband’s admiration and fluency in Portuguese, showcasing their strong relationship.

The former model reminisced about her departure from Brazil, acknowledging the sacrifices she made for a better life abroad. Close emphasized her Brazilian identity and the challenges she faced as a trailblazing transgender figure in the fashion industry. Now residing in Switzerland, Close continues to navigate life with her husband by her side, embodying resilience and authenticity in her journey.