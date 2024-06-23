Robert Pattinson recently shared his thoughts on fatherhood after welcoming his first child, a daughter, with his fiancée Suki Waterhouse earlier this year. During the Dior Homme Menswear spring/summer 2025 show in Paris on June 21, the Twilight actor expressed how having a baby makes him feel both old and young. He mentioned that he is amazed at how quickly their baby girl’s personality is developing, even at just 3 months old.

Suki Waterhouse, who got engaged to Robert in late 2024, revealed the first picture of their baby on Instagram in April. The photo shows Suki holding their daughter without showing her face, captioned with “Welcome to the world angel.” Suki confirmed the arrival of their daughter while performing at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, expressing her love for her “amazing ladies” and meeting the love of her life.

Robert and Suki’s relationship first sparked rumors in July 2018 when they were seen on a PDA-filled date night in London. The private couple made their red carpet debut at Dior’s fashion show in Egypt in December 2022, showing off their love for each other. They also attended events like the Met Gala and GO Campaign Gala together, showcasing their strong bond.

In February 2023, Suki opened up about her relationship with Robert, mentioning how excited she gets when she sees his name pop up on her phone. She described their dynamic as full of laughter and communication, emphasizing how much they have to say to each other. Suki also shared that while she doesn’t seek acting advice from Robert, she does try to get his help with auditions before he falls asleep on the sofa.

The couple’s joy of welcoming their baby girl was evident in Suki’s Instagram post, where she introduced their daughter to the world with a heartfelt message. The new parents are embracing this new chapter in their lives with love and excitement, cherishing the moments they share as a family.

Robert’s reflections on fatherhood and Suki’s openness about their relationship provide a glimpse into their personal lives beyond the spotlight. As they navigate parenthood together, their bond continues to grow stronger, creating a foundation of love and support for their growing family.