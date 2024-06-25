Robert Pattinson recently shared his excitement about becoming a new parent to his 3-month-old daughter with Suki Waterhouse. The 38-year-old actor opened up about his experience at the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show in Paris, France, where he spoke to a reporter.

In a video posted on social media, Robert mentioned his baby girl and expressed amazement at how quickly her personality was developing. He humorously commented on how being a new father made him feel both old and young at the same time, highlighting the joys and challenges of parenthood.

Suki Waterhouse, a multi-talented English actress, singer-songwriter, and model, revealed her pregnancy during a performance at Mexico’s Corona Capital Festival last year. The couple welcomed their daughter in March, with Suki sharing a sweet Instagram post announcing the arrival of their “angel” to the world.

Initially, the couple kept details about their new baby private, including her gender and name. However, Suki later revealed at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival that they had welcomed a baby girl. She expressed her joy at the big life changes and meeting the love of her life, emphasizing the happiness of becoming a mother.

Robert and Suki’s relationship has been in the public eye since 2018 when they were first spotted together in London. Their love story has captured the attention of fans, and now, with the addition of their daughter, they are embracing their new roles as parents with love and excitement.

As Robert Pattinson navigates the world of fatherhood while juggling his successful acting career, his candid reflections on parenthood offer a glimpse into the personal side of the beloved actor. With Suki Waterhouse by his side, the couple is embarking on this new chapter of their lives with joy and gratitude, cherishing every moment with their precious daughter.