Robert Downey Jr. made a surprising return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe during the studio’s Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con. This time, he will be taking on the role of Doctor Doom in the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday. The announcement came after the Russo brothers revealed that they would be directing the next two Avengers films.

Downey’s return as Doctor Doom marks a significant shift from his previous role as Iron Man in nine MCU films. The Russos expressed their excitement about bringing such a complex character to the big screen and believed that Downey was the perfect actor for the job.

During the panel, Downey addressed the crowd, saying, “New mask, same task. What’d I tell you, I like playing complicated characters.” Fans were thrilled to see the actor back in the MCU and eagerly anticipated his portrayal of the iconic villain.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, kicking off Phase 6 of the MCU. This will be followed by Avengers: Secret Wars in May 2027, promising even more excitement and thrills for Marvel fans.

The return of Robert Downey Jr. to the MCU has generated a lot of buzz and speculation among fans. Many are curious to see how he will bring the character of Doctor Doom to life and what his presence will mean for the future of the Marvel universe.

Overall, Downey’s return as Doctor Doom is a bold and unexpected move that has left fans excited for what’s to come in the MCU. With the Russo brothers at the helm and Downey’s talent on board, Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to be a must-see film for Marvel enthusiasts everywhere. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting development in the world of superhero cinema.