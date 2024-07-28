Avengers fans, get ready because a familiar face is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe! Robert Downey Jr., who portrayed Iron Man in the MCU, surprised fans at San Diego Comic Con by revealing that he will be playing the role of villain Victor Von Doom in the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday. The 59-year-old actor unmasked himself on stage during the Marvel panel, much to the delight of the audience.

Filmmaker Joe Russo explained to the crowd that bringing Victor Von Doom to the screen was a decision that required the greatest actor in the world. He emphasized the complexity of the character and the entertainment value he brings to the Marvel Universe. Robert Downey Jr. then appeared on stage, unveiling his new character with the words, “New mask, same task. What can I say? I like playing complicated characters.”

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, and fans are eagerly anticipating Robert Downey Jr.’s portrayal of Victor Von Doom. Additionally, the Russo brothers teased the audience with the announcement of the next Avengers installment, Secret Wars, which is scheduled for release in May 2027.

Robert Downey Jr. expressed his willingness to return to the MCU earlier this year, stating that the role of Iron Man is an integral part of his DNA. Despite Iron Man’s demise in Avengers: Endgame, Downey Jr. acknowledged the possibility of his return if given the opportunity. He praised Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, emphasizing that betting against him is a losing bet.

The Russo brothers reflected on their past work in the MCU, noting the emotional journey they experienced while creating their films. They expressed excitement for the future of the Marvel Universe and the opportunity to bring iconic comic book stories to life on the big screen. With the announcement of Avengers: Secret Wars, fans can look forward to another epic installment in the Marvel cinematic saga.

Overall, Robert Downey Jr.’s return to the MCU as Victor Von Doom has generated immense excitement among fans, signaling the continuation of captivating storytelling and dynamic characters in the Marvel Universe. As the release dates for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars draw closer, anticipation is building for what promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience for Marvel fans worldwide.