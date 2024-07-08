Robbie Williams recently stirred up a feud with Noel Gallagher during his BST Hyde Park performance. Noel Gallagher had previously called Robbie the “fat dancer from Take That,” prompting Robbie to take a playful jab at Noel by using a small cardboard cut-out of him in his entrance film. Robbie playfully patted the miniature Noel on the head and even gave him a cuddle, hinting that there are no hard feelings.

Despite the light-hearted joke, Robbie covered an Oasis hit on stage and expressed his admiration for Noel and Liam Gallagher. Robbie mentioned that regardless of past conflicts, he still appreciates the band. Lily Allen also shared some juicy celebrity feud details on her Miss Me? podcast, hinting at a rift with Kate Moss over a decade ago. Lily recalled a tense encounter where Kate accused her of trying to get close to her boyfriend, Jamie Hince, after they performed together for charity.

Lily’s revenge came at the GQ Awards where Kate presented her with an award, with Lily strategically ensuring that Kate was not at her best for the occasion. Moving on to music news, Travis frontman Fran Healy expressed doubts about the band’s chart success with their upcoming album. He acknowledged the competition from artists like Taylor Swift but hoped for listener support to boost their album’s ranking.

Charli XCX shared her excitement about planning a rock ‘n’ roll wedding with The 1975 drummer George Daniel. Meanwhile, Mel C expressed interest in performing a solo set at Glastonbury and hinted at a possible Spice Girls reunion at the festival. Lourdes Leon, Madonna’s daughter, turned heads with a unique photoshoot where she wore what appeared to be mops on her feet for a David Koma clothing line.

While fashion trends like these may not be everyone’s cup of tea, they certainly spark conversation and add a touch of creativity to the industry. In the world of entertainment, celebrity feuds and music rivalries continue to capture the public’s attention, offering glimpses into the personal lives of our favorite stars. As these stories unfold, fans eagerly await new music releases, festival performances, and unexpected collaborations that keep the industry buzzing with excitement.