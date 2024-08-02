Rob Lowe, known for his role as Owen Strand in the hit show 9-1-1 Lone Star, recently opened up about the possibility that the show may be coming to an end. As the series gears up for its potential final season, Lowe expressed mixed emotions about the situation.

In a recent interview with Variety, Lowe hinted that the cast and crew went into filming the upcoming season with the mindset that it could be the last. This uncertainty has influenced their approach to the show and the storylines they have chosen to explore.

Despite the looming uncertainty, Lowe remains proud of the work they have done over the past five years. He emphasized the importance of showcasing the possibilities of network television and pushing the boundaries of storytelling in each episode.

While the fate of 9-1-1 Lone Star hangs in the balance, fellow cast member Brian Michael Smith remains optimistic about the future. Smith mentioned that they are eagerly awaiting the audience’s response to the upcoming season and hope that fans will continue to show their support.

As the premiere of the fifth season approaches, fans are left wondering whether this will be the final chapter for the beloved Texas-based spin-off. While the network has yet to make an official announcement, the cast and crew are prepared for all possibilities and are grateful for the support they have received thus far.

As viewers eagerly anticipate the return of 9-1-1 Lone Star, the upcoming season promises to deliver the same level of drama, suspense, and heartfelt moments that fans have come to love. Whether this is indeed the end of an era for the show remains to be seen, but one thing is certain – the legacy of 9-1-1 Lone Star will live on in the hearts of its dedicated fans.